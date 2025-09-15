Drunk driving: Mumbai accident victim dies; culpable homicide not amounting to murder charge added

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) A man severely injured after being dashed by a car allegedly being driven by a inebriated woman on September 13 in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area has died, a police official said on Monday.

The man, who is yet to be identified, died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment, the Ghatkopar police station official said.

The accident took place around 6.15am near Excel Arcade building on LBS Road, barely 200m from Ghatkopar police station. CCTV footage showed car driver Bhavika Dama (30) being helped by her friends and co-passengers Koram Bhanusali (30) and Aniket Bhansode to escape in an autorickshaw, the official said.

"They were handed over to police by residents of the area. Dama was booked for rash and negligent driving, while Bhanusali and Bhansode were charged with travelling with a drunk driver and failing to help the injured pedestrian. The three were released after being served notices," he said.

"They were arrested on Sunday after Dama's medical test report confirmed she was driving under the influence of alcohol. With the death of the victim, we have added the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case. The three are in two-day police custody," the official said. PTI ZA BNM