Drunk e-rickshaw driver in Noida sets himself on fire

Noida, May 12 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district allegedly set himself on fire on Monday evening in a drunken state and has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, police said.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Noida's Sector 12, and the victim was identified as Sameer Das, who drives an e-rickshaw. He has suffered 40 per cent burn injuries.

The police said that Das was sitting with his nephew and drinking alcohol near the ESIC dispensary in Sector 12 and got into an argument with him.

Already in an inebriated condition, he poured flammable substance on himself and set himself on fire when the argument escalated.

The police reached the spot upon receiving the information, extinguished the fire and admitted Sameer to a hospital, a police spokesperson said.

The family has been informed about the incident. However, no complaint has been received so far, and people around the spot are being questioned, police added.