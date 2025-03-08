Drunk e-rickshaw driver kills girl, injures another in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl died and another got injured after being hit by an e-rickshaw being driven by a drunk driver in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Vinod Kumar (38) has been arrested, they said.

On Friday evening, the two girls were playing near their house when they were hit by an e-rickshaw. They were immediately taken to the hospital where one of them was declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at around 5 pm, he said.

The medical reports of Kumar, a resident of the Ashok Vihar Phase-2, confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the accident, Singh said. PTI SSJ BM NB NB