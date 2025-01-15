Drunk govt official runs over three girls in Uttarakhand; one killed

Dehradun, Jan 15 (PTI) A drunk government official ran his car over three minor girls in the Kotabagh block of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, killing one and leaving two others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Bhupendra Singh, Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh, was apprehended by the police while attempting to flee, said Kotabagh police outpost incharge Ramesh Chandra Pant.

A medical examination confirmed that Singh was drunk at the time of the accident, Pant added.

The girls were identified as sisters Kanak Bora (17) and Mahi Bora (14), and their friend Mamta Bhandari (15), all from Nathunagar village in Kotabagh, Pant said.

The three of them were returning from Uttarayani fair on Monday when the incident took place.

The victims were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre Kotabagh and later referred to a higher facility, where doctors declared Mahi dead, the police outpost incharge said.

Kanak and Mamta, who were grievously injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Sai Hospital in Haldwani.

A case will be registered as soon as a formal complaint is received from the victims' side, Pant said.PTI ALM ALM ARD ARD