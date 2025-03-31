Drunk labourer jumps off water tank in UP’s Jhansi, dies

Jhansi (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A 35-year-old labourer died after he jumped off a water tank in an inebriated state in Mauranipur area here, police said on Monday.

Lakhan, a native of Madhya Pradesh, lived in a government-allotted house under the Kashiram Housing Scheme and was working as a labourer to support his family, officials said.

Circle Officer Ramveer Singh the incident took place on Sunday evening in Kashiram Colony.

"Lakhan, who was heavily drunk, had an argument with his wife when he returned home. In a fit of rage, he climbed atop a nearby water tank and jumped off," Singh said.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. PTI COR ABN NB