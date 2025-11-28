Drunk Latur man held for creating nuisance, chargesheeted, fined by court - all within 20 hours!

Latur, Nov 28 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Latur city imposed a Rs 2,000 fine on a man for creating public nuisance under the influence of alcohol and ordered that he be kept in police custody for a day, a ruling coming within 20 hours of cops filing a case and submitting chargesheet.

The Gandhi Chowk police arrested the man for creating nuisance at a public place while under the influence of alcohol. The investigation was completed within hours, followed by the filing of a chargesheet in a court, which delivered its verdict in less than 24 hours, a police official said.

According to police, at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, the man, Shashikant Bhagwat Dhummal, a resident of Tambarwadi village under Ausa tehsil of Latur district, was spotted shouting, troubling passers-by, and obstructing traffic after consuming alcohol near a hospital at Kanheri Chowk.

Acting immediately, a police team reached the spot and detained him.

A medical examination confirmed alcohol consumption. Based on a complaint lodged by constable Parmeshwar Swami, an offence was registered under relevant section of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and the accused was placed under arrest, said the official.

Under the directives of Latur Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, a team led by Inspector Sunil Rejitwad conducted a rapid probe.

Team members completed the spot 'panchnama' (assessment), recorded witness statements, collected the medical report, interrogated the accused, compiled evidence, and presented a chargesheet in the court, according to the official.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ruled that the accused will remain in police custody until the end of the working day, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The entire process -- from carrying out investigation to securing a court judgment -- was completed within 20 hours and this case stands as an example of an exceptionally fast justice, said the police. PTI COR RSY