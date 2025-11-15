Drunk man armed with axe breaks into gram panchayat office in Beed, sets files on fire; booked

Beed, Nov 15 (PTI) A man in an inebriated condition allegedly broke into the gram panchayat office in Beed district and set documents on fire, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Suleman Deola village in Ashti tehsil, the Ambhora police station official said.

"Some 40-50 important files and documents were reduced to ashes. Accused Popat Gaikwad arrived at the site at 8pm armed with axe. In an inebriated condition, he broke the lock, entered the premises, scattered official documents, and set them ablaze," the official said.

This morning, village development officer Trimbak Mulik, sarpanch Dada Ghodke and others inspected the damage.

Gaikwad was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for mischief, trespass, destruction of important documents and other offences on the complaint of Ghodke, the official added.