Drunk man attempts to set two cops on fire in Pune; arrested

Pune, Jul 6 (PTI) A man in an inebriated state allegedly attempted to set a policewoman and her colleague on fire in Pune city, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested the accused, Sanjay Fakira Salve, for the incident that took place near Vishrambaug police station on Friday evening, an official said.

Talking to reporters, assistant police inspector Shailaja Jankar said, "We were taking action against some drunk drivers, and the accused was one of them. We requested him to cooperate with us, but he started arguing. He requested to step outside and brought a bottle of petrol. He poured petrol on a constable and me." The accused took a lighter from his pocket, but other personnel managed to overpower him, she said.

Salve has been booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR ARU