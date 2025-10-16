Drunk man beats mother to death in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her inebriated son here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Parshar Purvi village under the Dhanghta area when Kabutra Devi had a heated argument with her son, Timal (28), who was reportedly addicted to alcohol and drugs, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Shushil Kumar Singh said.

During the altercation, Timal allegedly attacked her with a brick and a stick. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot while the accused fled the scene, police said.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, and efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused, Singh said.