Drunk man booked for hoax bomb blast threat call in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was booked on Sunday for allegedly calling up Navi Mumbai Police control room and threatening a series of bomb blasts in the satellite city of Mumbai, an official said.

The accused, identified as Christopher Anthony Dias, was under the influence of alcohol when he called up the police control room at around 5 AM.

Police traced the mobile number phone to Koparkhairane area and identified the caller, the official said.

Police registered an FIR under the Prohibition Act and section 217 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

No arrest has been made so far, the official added. PTI COR NSK