Drunk man hacks 76-year-old mother to death in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) A 76-year-old woman was hacked to death by her drunken son at Nemom here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijayakumari, a resident of Kalliyoor in Nemom.

Police have arrested her son, Ajaykumar (51), who is said to be a retired Coast Guard personnel.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday when Vijayakumari reprimanded her son over his drinking habit.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting deep injuries on her neck, hands, and right leg, FIR said. Hearing the commotion, neighbours alerted the police.

When officers reached the house, they found the gate locked, and as they asked Ajaykumar to open the gate, he hurled bottles, police said.

The officers then jumped over the compound wall and entered the house, where they found Vijayakumari lying dead, police said. Ajaykumar was taken into custody soon after.

A police official said that neighbours claimed the accused had earlier served in the Coast Guard, which is being verified.

Police added that his wife and children had been staying away due to his drinking habits and the daughter’s studies. Nemom police have registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to relatives later, police said. PTI TBA TBA ADB