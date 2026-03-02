Drunk man held for hitting traffic constable, driving car with cop on bonnet

Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, driving in an "inebriated" state, was arrested for allegedly hitting a traffic police constable and continuing to drive with the constable holding on the luxury car's bonnet, police said.

A video of the incident, which happened on February 28, showed the constable clinging onto the bonnet of the moving vehicle.

The man, who was driving the car with the constable on the bonnet for about one km, was finally caught by public after some motorists blocked the vehicle's path and he was handed over to Gachibowli police.

A drunk driving test showed the blood alcohol content (BAC) was 160 mg/100 ml above the permissible limit, police said.

The constable told a TV channel that when he was on duty at a traffic junction, he received a call through the control room to intercept a car which had sped away after ramming another vehicle at Nanakramguda.

The constable further said he signalled the car's driver to stop and the driver slowed down.

"When I went to call him to get down from the car, the driver suddenly accelerated and drove towards me. After being hit by the car, I fell on the bonnet. He continued to drive the car in zig-zig manner as I held onto the bonnet. Some other vehicle riders who noticed me on the bonnet blocked the car," the constable said.

A case was booked against the constable and he was arrested on Sunday, police said.