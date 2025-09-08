Drunk man kills son with axe in Prayagraj over land dispute

Prayagraj, Sep 8 (PTI) A land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district turned fatal when a man, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly hacked his 25-year-old son to death with an axe, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Ahivipur village. The accused, identified as Lalji alias Bahraich Yadav, entered into a heated argument with his elder son Vinod Kumar Yadav over the sale of land.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Pushkar Verma said the village head informed the police on Monday morning that Lalji, who is an alcohol addict, attacked his son with an axe during the quarrel, leading to his death on the spot.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had already sold his land and was in an inebriated condition when the dispute with his son broke out. In a fit of rage, he struck Vinod with an axe, killing him instantly," Verma said.

The police team, led by the Soraon SHO and the area ACP, inspected the crime scene and took Lalji Yadav into custody for questioning.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem after completing the necessary formalities, officials said, adding that further legal action will follow once a formal complaint from the family is received. PTI RAJ KIS NB NB