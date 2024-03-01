Drunk man kills wife in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife by attacking her with a shovel in an inebriated state in Rajasthan's Deeg district, police said on Friday.

Janoothar Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Kumar said Harphool (44) was in a dispute with his wife Babita (42) regarding the sale of land in Pathrera village.

He was angry with his wife for seeking a stay order from the court so, in a fit of rage, Harphool attacked her with a shovel on Thursday night, the officer said.

According to the police, the husband was drunk at the time of the incident.

The victim's brother filed a complaint and a case of murder was registered against Harphool and he was arrested, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the SI said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI AG HIG NB