Drunk man poses as Kasab's brother, threatens to blast Mumbai Police control room; held

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old drunk security guard was arrested for allegedly posing as a "brother" of Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab and threatening to blow up the the police control room and Mumbai Central with a bomb, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Piyush Shukla, was angry at police personnel after they asked him to leave the Mulund railway station in the wee hours of Tuesday, which is the standard protocol followed by police personnel after the last local trains leave suburban stations.

Shukla felt slighted and decided to lodge a complaint with the police control room. He dialled police helpline number '100' early Tuesday under the influence of alcohol and started abusing the cop who attended the call, an official said.

"He introduced himself as the brother of 26/11 terrorist Mohd Ajmal Kasab and threatened to trigger a bomb blast at the police control room and Mumbai Central," the official said.

Police tracked down Shukla from Thane on Tuesday evening through his mobile phone location.

A case was registered at Mulund police station, the official said, adding that Shukla will be served with a notice.

Kasab, the only terrorist who was captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, was hanged after trial in November 2012. PTI DC NSK