Drunk man rams car into divider near LNJP Hospital in Delhi; two arrested

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man for ramming his car into a road divider near the LNJP Hospital in central Delhi in an inebriated state in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police have also arrested the other occupant of the car, who was found in a drunken state as well, officials said.

The car was found on the wrong side of the road when the incident took place, a police officer said.

“The accused, both residents of Noida, were found in an inebriated state. The man on the wheel was driving recklessly when the car hit the divider. A medical test confirmed the presence of alcohol in their system," the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI