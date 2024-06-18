Drunk man rams SUV into woman, on-duty cop in Mumbai; arrested

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) A man driving in an inebriated state hit a woman and on-duty policeman with his SUV on a busy road in Khar here, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the accused, Hiten Desai, in connection with the accident that occurred around 7.45 pm on Sunday, an official said.

Desai, who was drunk at the time of the incident, was driving from Linking Road in Bandra, he said.

The accused first hit a woman who was standing with her husband near their two-wheeler and then proceeded to ram the SUV into an on-duty policeman who tried to stop him, the official said.

Desai did not stop the vehicle, but locals managed to intercept him after some distance and handed him over to the traffic police, he said.

The accused has been arrested under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (endangering life), 353 (assault on public servant), 308 (culpable homicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act, the official said. PTI DC ARU