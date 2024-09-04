Drunk man rapes mother in Rajasthan's Bundi, arrested

Kota (Rajasthan) Sep 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping his mother in an inebriated state in Bundi district, police on Wednesday said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday, when the accused was returning home at a village with his 52-year-old mother, they said.

After the incident, the victim, along with her younger son and daughter, reached Dabi Police Station and lodged a complaint against her son, police said.

Police arrested the accused, who during initial interrogation confessed his crime. He was produced before a court and was sent to jail.

According to the police, the victim with her son had gone to her brother's house. When both were walking back, he raped his mother at an isolated place.

"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway. the accused was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarunkant Somani said. PTI COR BM VN VN