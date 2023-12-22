Drunk man shoots dead wife for liquor money in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 22 (PTI) A 38-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife in Bhopa Ki Jhopdiyan village in Bundi district allegedly for money for alcohol, police said on Friday.

Banwari Meena alias Banne Singh in an inebriated condition on Thursday shot at his wife who received a wound in stomach, police said.

Kamlesh, 35, died on her way to a hospital, Dablana Police Station SHO Mukesh Yadav said.

According to police, Meena, an addict, would often fight with his wife for money for a drink. He shot her with a gun he had at house which he kept loaded.

Meena was booked for murder and arrested and his wife's body was handed over the family after post mortem, Yadav said. PTI COR VN VN