Drunk man shoots friend with country-made gun in Vizag, arrested

Visakhapatnam, August 18 (PTI) A man was shot at by his friend using a country-made gun here over an old dispute after consuming liquor together, said police on Monday.

Vizag II Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mary Prasanthi said the incident occurred on Sunday night.

C Rajesh (28), a suspected rowdy sheeter from Chilakapeta, sustained abdominal pellet injury and survived.

“The accused (D Nooka Raju), under the influence of alcohol, opened fire on his friend with a country-made gun in Vizag following an old dispute after drinking liquor together,” Prasanthi told PTI.

Rajesh and Nooka Raju consumed liquor near Chilakapeta arch around 10 PM. An argument broke out and the two men left, only to return to the spot later.

According to police, around 11:30 PM, another quarrel broke out. Raju, who was accompanied by his associate Dileep, allegedly fired at Rajesh with a country-made weapon before fleeing the scene.

Rajesh was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag and his condition is said to be stable.

“The accused were arrested within hours and weapon were seized,” the police said.

The DCP said that the quarrel stemmed from old disputes over coal theft and port sales.

Police are also examining absconding constable S Naidu’s suspected role in the incident. PTI MS GDK ROH