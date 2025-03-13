Drunk man stabs son to death in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) Mar 13 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his father in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Narama village under Khaira police limits on Wednesday night, they added.

According to police, Jogendra Sing returned home drunk and started beating his wife Muni Sing following an altercation.

When their son Rajesh intervened to stop the scuffle, Jogendra, in a fit of rage, grabbed a knife and stabbed his son in the chest, police said.

Relatives and neighbours rushed the injured teenager to Oupada hospital and later shifted him to Soro hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have detained Jogendra and are currently investigating the incident.

Jogendra had migrated to Narama from Udala in neighbouring Mayurbhanj district about six years ago. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB