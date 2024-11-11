Drunk man stabs son to death in UP's Bijnor, held

Bijnor (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 20-year-old son to death in an inebriated condition here, a police official said Monday.

Chatar Singh stabbed his son Akshay during a fight at their home in Kanshi Ram Colony on Sunday, Circle Officer Sangram Singh said.

The youth was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

On the complaint of Akshay’s wife Chandra Devi, a case has been registered against the accused, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem. PTI COR NAV ARD NB