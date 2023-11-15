Drunk man stabs wife to death in UP’s Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old man stabbed his wife to death in an inebriated state in Dhaukar locality here, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Mannu Bansal had an argument with his wife Mamta (35) when he was drunk and, in a fit of rage, he stabbed her to death, SHO (Kydganj) Rajni said.

According to locals, both the husband and wife were alcoholics, and on Tuesday night, there was a dispute between them on some issue and Bansal attacked her and she died on the spot.

Police said they got information about the incident on Wednesday morning.

The accused has been arrested, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI RAJ NAV NB NB