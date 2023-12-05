Drunk man thrashed wife to death in UP’s Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) An inebriated man allegedly thrashed his wife to death in the Kamalganj area here, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Dhirendra reached home in a drunken state and attacked his 32-year-old wife Aarti on her head with a stick while she was sleeping, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

She was taken to the Community Health Center in Kamalganj where doctors declared her dead, he said.

According to police, Dhirendra has suspicion over his wife's character and allegedly attacked her over it.

On the complaint of Aarti's brother Rajiv, a case of murder has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested.

Kumar said Aarti was married to Dhirendra 12 years ago and they have three children. PTI COR SAB NB