Drunk man tries to rape 80-year-old woman in Amethi; arrested

Amethi (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for allegedly trying to rape an 80-year-old woman in a drunken state at a village in the Amethi police station area, officials said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s daughter-in-law, the incident took place on the night of February 7 when the family had gone to attend a wedding, leaving the elderly woman at home.

In their absence, a 24-year-old man from the same village entered the house in an inebriated state, tied the hands and legs of the woman, stuffed a cloth in her mouth, and tried to rape her, the compliant said.

As the neighbours reached the spot after hearing noise from the house, the man fled.

Amethi police station SHO Brijesh Singh said that based on the complaint, police have booked the accused under Section 64 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and taken him into custody.

A detailed probe into the matter is underway, the SHO said. PTI COR ABN ARI