Drunk official arrested in dry Bihar

Muzaffarpur, Sep 19 (PTI) A senior official of the Health Department was arrested on Thursday in an inebriated condition from his official quarters at the Sadar Hospital in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, a dry state, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Rajesh Jha, they said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in the state in April 2016.

SDO East Amit Kumar said, "Jha was arrested from his official quarters, located on the campus of Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital, in an inebriated condition. He was arrested earlier also for violation of the prohibition law." PTI CORR PKD SOM