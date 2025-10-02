'Drunk' SHO rams car into three vehicles in Dehradun; suspended

Dehradun, Oct 2 (PTI) The SHO of Rajpur police station in Dehradun has been suspended after he rammed his car into three vehicles one after the other, driving allegedly under the influence of alcohol, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night when the accused SHO, Shanky Kumar, rammed his car into into the three vehicles before attempting to flee. However, the bystanders surrounded him, and also filmed a video that soon went viral on social media.

SSP Ajay Singh took cognisance of the video, which purportedly showed Kumar engaging in inappropriate behaviour, and suspended him with immediate effect.

The SSP also ordered a case to be filed against Kumar for misconduct and causing damage, after conducting a medical examination of the accused and others involved in the case.

Sub-inspector Deepak Dhariwal, who was previously posted as the station head of Kalsi, has been appointed the new SHO of Rajpur, police said. PTI DPT SMV ARI