Drunk teacher chops girl’s hair in MP, suspended

Ratlam (MP), Sep 5 (PTI) A school government teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district was suspended on Teachers' Day on Thursday for cutting a girl's hair in an inebriated state, an official said.

A video of the teacher chopping the child’s hair at a government primary school at Semalkhedi, about 40 km from the district headquarters, and later arguing with a villager went viral on social media, drawing the attention of senior officials.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Tribal Department's Assistant Commissioner Ranjana Singh ordered the immediate suspension of the teacher, Veer Singh, the official said.

In the viral video, the teacher can be seen cutting the hair of a little girl, who is crying, with a pair of scissors.

A local resident said he rushed to the school after hearing the girl’s cries and found the teacher chopping her hair.

After being confronted, the teacher claimed that the children in the school were not studying. When the villager warned him against chopping the girl’s hair, saying he would shoot a video, the teacher allegedly told him, “You can shoot the video but nobody will be able to do anything to me.” The widely shared video eventually reached District Collector Rajesh Batham, who ordered a probe. Based on the girl’s statement and preliminary investigations, the teacher was suspended, the official added. PTI COR MAS NR