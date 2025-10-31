'Drunk' tempo driver manhandles cops, vandalises check-post when asked to take breathalyser test

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) The driver of a tempo manhandled two police personnel and vandalised their check-post at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly under the influence of liquor after they asked him to undergo a breath analyser test, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday night, following which the police registered a case against the driver, Mahesh Malhari Salunke (40), at Kolsewadi police station, they said.

During the regular checking of vehicles at Chakki Naka point, the police stopped a tempo and found its driver to be under the influence of liquor. He was asked to undergo a breath analyser test to confirm whether he had consumed alcohol beyond permissible limits, the police said in a statement.

But the driver started abusing the police personnel and threatened them. He also said he would commit suicide. The accused then banged his head against the window of the police check-post, in which its glass got broken. He also vandalised some other property there and cut the computer wire, it said.

Salunke sustained injuries in the incident, it added.

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) under sections 132 (assault to deter public servant from duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 324(4) (mischief). PTI COR NP