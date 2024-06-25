Drunk Uttarakhand official crushes three people to death in Tehri

New Tehri (Uttarakhand): A woman and her two minor nieces died after being run over by a speeding car allegedly driven by Jakhnidhar's assistant block development officer in Tehri's Bourari area, police said on Tuesday.

Reena Negi (36) was taking a walk with her two nieces -- Anvita (seven) and Agrima (10) -- on the Palika Karyalaya Road at around 7 pm on Monday when Jakhnidhar's assistant BDO D P Chamoli knocked them down, Tehri's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) J R Joshi said.

Chamoli, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested on Monday, officials said.

On Tuesday, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court, the ASP said.

Chamoli's medical examination report confirmed that he was drunk while driving, Chief Medical Superintendent of district hospital, Dr Amit Rai, said.

Two other people sustained injuries in the accident, and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Accused Chamoli has been booked under sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by negligent act) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, the ASP said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief on the loss of lives in the accident.

On his orders, Chamoli has been suspended, the officials said.

Reena died on the spot, while the girls were declared dead upon arrival by the doctors at the district hospital, ASP Joshi said, adding they were cremated here on Tuesday evening.

The Bourari market remained closed on Tuesday to mourn the deaths.