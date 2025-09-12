Drunk youth fights with father, dies after being slapped by neighbour

Etawah: A 19-year-old man has died after being allegedly slapped by a neighbour when he was engaged in a brawl with his father here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late on Thursday night when Gaurav, a resident of Bharthana area in the district, was in an inebriated state and allegedly fought with his father Raghubar Dayal, Inspector (Crime) Arimardan Singh said.

Some neighbours intervened and one of them allegedly slapped Gaurav, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness, Singh said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the unconscious teenager to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police has not revealed the name of the accused. They said the body has been sent for post-mortem.