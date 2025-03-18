Dry air, more common in warmer world, could increase risk of inflammation in airways: Study

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) An increased exposure to dry air -- occurring more due to global warming -- could heighten risk of dehydration and inflammation in breathing tracts, a study has found.

Inflammation in the airways can increase one's risk of respiratory infections and worsen conditions such as asthma.

The researchers, led by those at Johns Hopkins University, US, explained that as the Earth's atmosphere continues to heat up, with relative humidity remaining the same, 'vapour pressure deficit' -- a measure of the air's 'thirst' for water -- can increase rapidly.

Relative humidity is the moisture present in air relative to the maximum that it can hold at a given temperature.

The higher the vapour pressure deficit, the more the air's thirst and thus, water evaporates more quickly, thereby dehydrating ecosystems, the researchers said.

"Air dryness is as critical to air quality as air dirtiness and managing the hydration of our airways is as essential as managing their cleanliness," said David Edwards, an adjunct professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, and lead author of the study published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

"Understanding how our airways dehydrate on exposure to dry air can help us avoid or reverse the inflammatory impact of dehydration by effective behavioural changes and preventive or therapeutic interventions," Edwards said.

"Water evaporation thins airway mucus layers and compresses epithelial cells during tidal (relaxed) breathing," the authors wrote.

For the study, the researchers first analysed how water loss or transpiration occurs in the mucus of upper airways in humans, when exposed to dry air.

High rates of transpiration in plants have been proven to cause damaging compression in cells in leaves, threatening survival, they said.

To understand if similar compression occurred in cells lining the upper airway in humans, the team exposed lab cultures of these cells to dry air.

They found that cells exposed to periods of dry air showed a thinner mucus and high levels of cytokines or proteins known to indicate inflammation in cells.

The results were in line with the team's theoretical predictions that a thinning of mucus occurs when exposed to dry air environments, thereby producing a compression enough to trigger inflammation.

Further, the researchers exposed healthy mice and mice with a pre-existing dryness in the airways -- commonly seen in chronic respiratory diseases -- to a week of intermittent dry air.

Mice already having the dryness showed immune cells in their lungs, indicating a high inflammatory response, while those exposed only to moist air did not, the team said.

The study's results have implications for other similar processes in the body, namely dry eye and the movement of water in mucus linings in the eye, the researchers said. PTI KRS AS AS