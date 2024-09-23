Dry Bihar reported 156 confirmed hooch deaths in last 8 years: Official

Patna, Sep 23 (PTI) More than 150 people have died in Bihar because of consuming illicit liquor in the state ever since it went dry in April 2016, a senior official of the Prohibition and Excise department said on Monday.

However, 'suspected hooch deaths' reported from different parts of the state in the last eight years is 266, the official said. The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

"The state has witnessed a total of 156 'confirmed hooch deaths' from different districts since 2016. Total number of 'suspected hooch deaths' reported in the state in the last eight years is 266, out of which 156 are confirmed," Prohibition and Excise department secretary Vinod Singh Gunjiyal told reporters at a press conference here.

The districts which reported the maximum confirmed hooch deaths are Saran, Gaya, Bhojpur, Buxar and Gopalganj, he added.

The secretary said, "Till August 2024, a total of 8.43 lakh cases pertaining to violation of prohibition laws have been registered by the department in which a total of 12.7 lakh people, including 234 from outside the state, have been arrested so far.

"Officials concerned have so far seized 3.46 crore bulk litre liquor which includes country made liquor as well. Till August 2024, the department has destroyed 98 per cent of the seized liquor which is around 3.38 crore bulk litre liquor." The department also seized 1.24 lakh vehicles used in the transportation of liquor from different cities in the state.

"The department collected Rs 327.13 crore from the auction of 71,727 vehicles seized by the officials. The department and police officers are also using drones in certain districts in the state to nab those who violate prohibition laws," said Gunjiyal.

Bihar Prohibition and Excise Minister, Ratnesh Sada, who was also present at the press conference, debunked questions on Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's recent comment that "only Dalits are being targeted in the Prohibition related violations." "What can I say in his (Manjhi) comments? Jitan Ram Manjhi is a senior leader…he should refrain from making such comments and should consult higher ups", said Sada.

Manjhi had recently told reporters, "The prohibition regime has mainly targeted the poor, vulnerable sections of the people, especially Dalits, whereas liquor is being home-delivered across the state." PTI PKD RG