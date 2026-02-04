Dry conditions persist, mild rise in temperature expected in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Rajasthan's weather remained generally dry over the past 24 hours, with the Meteorological department on Wednesday forecasting a slight rise in minimum temperatures in the coming days, offering partial relief from the cold.

According to the department, light to moderate fog was observed at isolated places, with Fatehpur in Sikar district registering the lowest minimum temperature at 5.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to remain dry with a gradual rise in temperature across parts of the state for the next three to four days, the Met Office said.

However, due to the influence of a weak western disturbance, a circulation system has been formed over the northeastern parts of the state on Wednesday, resulting in partly cloudy conditions in these areas. Moderate to dense fog is also likely at isolated places in the Bharatpur division, it said.

Another western disturbance is expected to affect the northwestern region of the state from the night of February 8, it added.