Dry opium worth Rs 38 lakh seized in Thane district; one held

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) Police have seized dry opium worth Rs 38 lakh from a car and a pickup van in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested one person, an official said on Saturday.

A patrolling team noticed a car and a pickup van moving suspiciously near a crusher unit on the road between Ovlikhind and Mankoli in Bhiwandi on Thursday and intercepted them, the official said.

The team seized dry opium worth Rs 38 lakh from both vehicles and apprehended one of the drivers while the other managed to flee, he said.

A case has been registered against Rakeshkumar Bhavarlal Godara (30), a native of Chhattisgarh, who was caught with the contraband, the official said, adding that a search is underway to trace the absconding accused.

The authorities are also trying to ascertain the source of the contraband and its intended destination, he said. PTI COR ARU