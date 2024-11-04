Dry spell continues in Himachal; 3 districts record highest-ever max temperature: Met

Shimla, Nov 4 (PTI) Kangra, Mandi and Dharamshala recorded highest-ever maximum temperatures on Monday in the month of November as dry weather continued in Himachal Pradesh and mercury maintained a rising trend.

Dharamshala, which recorded highest-ever day temperature at 27.6 degrees on November 3, was warmer with a high of 27.8 while Kangra and Mandi recorded highest-ever day temperature in November at 29.3 degree and 27.6 degree respectively, the local MeT office said on Monday.

However, the Met has not shared the data of the past highest temperature in these stations.

Hamirpur was the hottest town in the state with a high of 34.5 degree, 8.4 degrees above normal while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded maximum temperature at 19.1 degree, 9.1 degree above normal.

The day temperatures stayed three to four degrees above normal at most places and no significant change is likely as the local MeT station has predicted dry weather in the state till November 10.

The post-monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to November 4 increased to 98 per cent as the region received 0.7 mm rains compared to normal rainfall of 27.9 degree and six districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur and Solan received 100 per cent deficit rains while the rain deficit was 99 per cent in Kinnaur, Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti districts. PTI BPL KSS KSS