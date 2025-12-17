Dry spell in Kashmir likely to end by Dec 21

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) The prolonged dry weather in Kashmir is likely to end as there is a possibility of a wet spell in the valley, coinciding with the onset of 'Chillai-Kalan' — the 40-day harshest winter period, officials said on Wednesday.

The local weather office has said a western disturbance is likely to impact Jammu and Kashmir during December 21-22 as the winter period marks its entry in the valley.

Due to this weather system, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir, and light to moderate rains or snowfall in the plains of the valley, the officials said.

Chillai Kalan begins on December 21.

The chances of snowfall are highest and most frequent, and the temperature drops sharply across the valley during this period that ends on January 30.

So far this winter, the valley has not witnessed any major wet spell. The prevailing dry weather has led to an increase in ailments like cough and the common cold.

Meanwhile, most places in the Kashmir valley continued to experience sub-zero night temperatures, the officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, compared to Monday night's minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city and most other parts of the valley, particularly areas around water bodies, during the early hours.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.

In Gulmarg, the minimum temperature settled above the freezing point at 1.6 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, logged a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Shopian and Pulwama towns in south Kashmir were the coldest recorded places in Jammu and Kashmir, registering the minimum of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.