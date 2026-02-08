Dry weather across Rajasthan during past 24 hours on Feb 8: MeT

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Weather remained dry across Rajasthan during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

According to the department, Fatehpur in Sikar district registered the lowest minimum temperature at 4.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. Minimum temperatures were also recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in Pali, 6.5 degrees in Sikar, and 7 degrees Celsius each in Sirohi and Karauli.

Most of the cities recorded minimum temperature above 10 degrees Celsius. State capital Jaipur recorded 11.7 degrees.

The department said dry weather conditions prevailed across the state during the period. PTI AG SHS SHS