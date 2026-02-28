Dry weather continues in Himachal, winter season ends with 45 per cent rain deficit

Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) The maximum and minimum temperatures stayed significantly above normal across Himachal Pradesh as the weather remained dry. Una was the hottest with a high of 30.8 degrees, while Tabo was the coldest with a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The winter season (January 1 to February 28) ended with 45 per cent rain deficit as the state received 102.2 mm average rains compared to normal rainfall of 187.1 mm, the Shimla Met office said on Saturday.

The rain deficit was 86 per cent during February as the state received 14.7 mm rains against normal rainfall of 101.8 mm. In February, all twelve districts had rain deficits ranging between 73 per cent (Kullu) and 96 per cent(Solan).

The rain deficit in Una and Sirmaur was 94 per cent, followed by Bilaspur 93 per cent, Kangra 90 per cent, Chamba 89 per cent, Lahaul and Spiti 88 per cent, Hamirpur 86 per cent, Kinnaur 83 per cent and Shimla 82 per cent.

The local meteorological station has predicted a dry weather across the state till March 6 and no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over the next four-five days.

Farmers are worried as unevenly spread rain deficits are harmful for winter crops, while rains and storms during the pre-monsoon season (March to June) are disastrous for crops that are at the stage of harvesting.