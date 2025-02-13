Dry weather in Rajasthan, Fatehpur records lowest of 3.9 deg C

Jaipur: The weather in Rajasthan remained dry on Thursday as Fatehpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 03.9 degrees Celsius.

Karauli recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, Dausa 6.7 degrees Celsius, Lunkaransar recorded 6.9 degrees , Churu 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius each in Anta and Nagaur and Sangaria, while it was 8 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 8.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani.

The majority of cities across the state recorded minimum temperature above 10 degrees on Thursday morning. The state capital Jaipur recorded a low of 13.8 degrees Celsius.