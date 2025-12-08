Dry weather in West Bengal over the next 7 days

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) Dry weather will prevail over West Bengal over the next seven days, the IMD said on Monday.

There will not be any large change in night temperatures over the next week, it said.

Shallow to moderate fog reducing visibility to less than 1 km is likely over the north Bengal districts, it said.

Darjeeling recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the hills of the state on Monday at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD data said.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district was the coldest in the plains of West Bengal at 10 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The other places which recorded significantly low temperatures are Kalimpong (11 degrees C), Alipurduar (11), Cooch Behar (11.6), Bardhaman (12) and Baharampur (12), it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, forecasting mist in the morning over the metropolis on Tuesday. PTI AMR SOM