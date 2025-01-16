Dry weather likely in Rajasthan, dense fog expected in some parts

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Weather is expected to remain dry across most parts of Rajasthan till January 20, with dense fog likely in some parts of Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions for the next two to three days, the meteorological department said.

According to the MeT department, due to the fog, the maximum temperature in some places is likely to be recorded two to four degrees Celsius below normal over the next two days.

A new western disturbance is expected to become active around January 22, the department added.

In the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, light to moderate rainfall was seen at some places in eastern Rajasthan, while the weather remained dry in western Rajasthan.

Rainfall ranging from 10 to 20 mm was recorded in various locations of eastern Rajasthan, the weather officer said.

On Thursday morning, dense to very dense fog was enveloped parts of the state and chilly weather persisted at some places in eastern Rajasthan, it said.

Nagaur registered the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Lunkaransar at 4.3 degrees Celsius. Fatehpur and Mount Abu logged 5.4 degrees Celsius each, the Met officer said.

Sriganganagar registered 5.7 degrees Celsius, 5.8 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 6.1 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 6.2 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Sangariya and 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sikar and Jaisalmer each, it added.

Several other places in the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees and the state capital Jaipur logged 10.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. PTI AG OZ OZ