Dry weather likely in West Bengal from next week

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Light rain is likely in parts of West Bengal over the next two to three days, following which dry weather will prevail in the state, an official said on Friday.

Thunderstorms with gusty wind, reaching 30 to 40 kmph, are likely in parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, till Saturday morning, he said.

Light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in parts of the sub-Himalayan region, he said, adding that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in the state from next week.

Thirty-two people died in north Bengal after torrential rains triggered landslides and flooding at several places last weekend.

At 23 mm, Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district recorded the maximum rainfall in the state in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday. Kanthi in Purba Medinipur recorded 22 mm rainfall, and Dum Dum in the North 24 Parganas district received 18 mm rain.

The north Bengal districts did not receive any rain during the period, according to the IMD. PTI AMR SOM