DSC teacher recruitment will be announced soon, says Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh

Amaravati, Feb 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said a new District Selection Committee examination (teacher recruitment) will be announced under the job calendar with a special focus on the Kurnool region.

Addressing the Assembly, the Human Resource Minister said the state government is prioritising the development of the backward Kurnool Parliamentary region.

“Very soon, we are going to announce DSC under job calendar. Will give special focus to our Parliament (Kurnool constituency) and extend better employment opportunities,” said Lokesh.

Lokesh said his understanding of the region’s backwardness comes from his padayatra (political walkathon) from Adoni to Mantralayam, where he personally observed the developmental gap compared to other constituencies To address this imbalance, the government is rolling out additional industrial incentives to attract investments to Kurnool, said Lokesh.

In the recent DSC examination, he said a higher number of teaching posts were sanctioned for Kurnool district, but the teacher-student ratio still remains lower there.

Further, Lokesh highlighted the salaries of teachers and data entry operators working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan programme in Andhra Pradesh, saying they are higher than all other southern states.