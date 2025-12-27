DSCI to expand 'PANKH' initiative to strengthen cancer awareness in school kids

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Delhi State Cancer Institute is planning to strengthen its "PANKH" initiative, reinforcing its commitment to cancer prevention through education at an early age.

The institute aims to expand its reach from the current 12 schools to 25-30 schools annually.

With a commitment to building a healthier society and a vision for a better tomorrow, Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) has been actively working towards creating cancer awareness among school children through its flagship outreach programme, PANKH (Prevention, Awareness, Nutrition, Knowledge, and Hope).

Started a year ago, the initiative has successfully educated thousands of students across more than a dozen government schools in Delhi, the hospital said in a statement.

The initiative aims to empower children with accurate knowledge about cancer, focusing on prevention, early detection, and healthy lifestyle practices, the statement said.

The campaign is conducted under the banner "DSCI @ School with PANKH".

The concept was conceived by Dr Pankaj Tyagi, Associate Professor, Gastroenterology, DSCI.

The programme is implemented on the ground under the coordination of Ranjana Kumari, PR Executive, DSCI, who liaises with schools and ensures smooth execution of sessions alongside senior faculty members and doctors.

Speaking about this initiative, Dr Vinod Kumar, Director, DSCI, said, "This is a novel initiative where a hospital reaches out to schools to secure a healthier, smarter, and brighter future for our nation. I congratulate the entire cancer awareness team and sincerely thank the schools for their wholehearted support." Dr Pankaj Tyagi, mentor of the initiative, said, "We have made a successful beginning and are committed to expanding our outreach. Our aim is to cover two to three schools every month." "Creating awareness and encouraging vigilance are crucial in reducing cancer risk and enabling early detection," Tyagi added.

Under the campaign, students from Classes VI to XII are sensitised about cancer.

Dr Shambhavi Sharma, Assistant Professor, Clinical Oncology, emphasised that among the more than 200 types of cancer, special focus is given to those that are preventable through lifestyle modification, hygiene, protection from UV rays and radiation, and a healthy and balanced diet.

The programme emphasises modifiable risk factors for cancer.

Program Coordinator Ranjana Kumari said, "A dedicated team comprising three to four faculty members and doctors, along with the PR Executive, visit schools with the objective of reducing the cancer burden in the country through sustained awareness efforts." "Doctors from four to five different departments actively participate in each session," she said.

Students are educated about preventive measures related to cancers such as cervical, head and neck, breast, lung, liver, among others, she said.

Each session includes an interactive question-and-answer segment, allowing students to clarify doubts and engage actively with medical experts.

Delhi State Cancer Institute plans to further strengthen the initiative by expanding its reach from the current 12 schools to 25-30 schools annually, reinforcing its commitment to cancer prevention through education at an early age, Kumari said.