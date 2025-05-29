DSEU opens admissions with expanded course offerings, 40 new skill-based certificates

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has commenced the admission process for the 2025-26 academic session, offering a broad range of diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate programs across its 21 campuses.

The university with 7,425 seats and 83 academic programs continues to strengthen its focus on industry-relevant and skill-based education, according to the brochure.

This year marks a significant expansion in the DSEU's curriculum with the addition of 40 new certificate programs. These courses are designed to address growing demand in fields such as artificial intelligence, digital marketing, software development and entrepreneurship, aligning education with current and emerging workforce needs.

The application window, which opened on May 28, will remain active until June 22. The process is fully online to ensure greater accessibility for applicants.

On the first day alone, the university received more than 200 applications, indicating strong early interest from prospective students.

Following the close of applications, the first seat allotment list will be published on June 23. The selected candidates will be required to complete admission formalities, including fee payment and document verification, by June 26.

Physical verification of documents will take place at designated campuses. The academic session is expected to begin in July.

The application fee for diploma programs is Rs 200, with admission fees set at Rs 1,500 for diploma courses and Rs 2,000 for certificate programs.

To promote inclusivity, 60 per cent of seats have been reserved for candidates, who studied in Delhi up to Class 10 or 12. Additionally, 15 per cent of diploma seats are allocated to female students along with quotas for economically weaker sections, marginalized groups and persons with disabilities.