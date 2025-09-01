DSLSA holds vocational fair for children in observation home

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) organised an educational and vocational fair on Sunday at an observation home for children in conflict with law (CCL) here, a release said.

It said, "The initiative was aimed at creating opportunities for skill development, education, sports, and awareness about legal rights, while promoting holistic growth and reintegration into mainstream society." According to the release, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, also the patron-in-chief of DSLSA, encouraged the children to view the event as a platform for inspiration and a chance to reintegrate into mainstream society.

"The Chief Justice emphasised that children are not solely responsible for past mistakes, as social circumstances often play a significant role. He motivated the children to take this opportunity seriously, learn from the event, and work towards a positive future," the release said.

It said that the authority’s executive chairman, Justice V Kameswar Rao, encouraged the children to have faith, embrace learning, leave the past behind, and use the opportunities presented by such initiatives to build a bright future. PTI MNR HIG