DSP, inspector held in Telangana for demanding bribe

Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday said it had arrested two police officials--a DSP and an Inspector of Police--in Suryapet town of Telangana for allegedly demanding a bribe from a complainant in exchange for official favour.

The DSP of the Suryapet Sub-Division and the Inspector of Police of the Suryapet Town police station were arrested after initially demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant, which they later reduced to Rs 16 lakh at his request, an ACB release said.

The alleged favour involved issuing a notice instead of arresting the complainant in a case and allowing him to run his scanning centre without interference, it said.

The accused officers thereby discharged their public duties improperly and dishonestly, the ACB added.

The case is currently under investigation.

The public is advised to report any demand for bribes by public servants by contacting the ACB's toll-free number, 1064, to enable appropriate legal action.