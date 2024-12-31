DSP-rank officer, constable removed after one killed in 'police firing' in Bihar

Patna, Dec 31 (PTI) Bihar Police on Tuesday removed a DSP-rank officer and a constable from their position in connection with a probe into the recent killing of a 32-year-old man and injury of two others in alleged police firing in Rohtas district, officials said.

Police personnel, who have been removed from their current postings in Sasaram, the district headquarters of Rohtas, are DSP (Traffic) Mhd. Adil Belal and constable Chandramaouli Nagia.

The case has also been transferred to the CID of the state police for further investigation, an official said.

There are allegations that Bilal fired at a group of people in purported self-defence on December 18, killing a man on the spot and injuring two others near the Nagar Nigam office in Sasaram.

The deceased was identified as Rana Om Prakash Singh, alias Rana, a resident of Silari village in Sheosagar, Rohtas district.

Two injured persons are Atul Singh and Binod Singh, and they are undergoing treatment at a government hospital, another official said.

According to a statement issued by the Police Headquarters here on Tuesday, "DSP (Traffic) Mhd. Adil Belal and constable Chandramaouli Nagia have been removed from their current postings in Sasaram and they have been shifted to the headquarters with immediate effect. The case has been transferred to the CID for further investigation".

Soon after the incident, two FIRs, one by the police and another by Rana Rahul Ranjan, the deceased's brother, were registered at the Town Police Station in Sasaram.

Ranjan alleged that the police personnel shot his brother dead for refusing to bribe them.

The incident had occurred after four men arrived near a railway station from a birthday party in an inebriated state to buy cigarettes, and they tried to flee the spot once a police team spotted them, another officer had said.

"A patrolling unit spotted them. All of them attempted to flee, but a team chased and intercepted them. A scuffle broke out between the two groups," he had said.

On his way from a wedding ceremony, traffic DSP Md Adil Bilal, who was in civilian clothes, noticed the scuffle and instructed his bodyguard Chandramouli to intervene, police had said.

"The constable was also beaten up severely, prompting the DSP to rush to his aid. During the confrontation, one of the youths reportedly fired an air gun, prompting the DSP and Chandramouli to retaliate. In the exchange of fire, Rana was killed on the spot, and two others were injured," the district police had said.

Bihar Minister Neeraj Singh Babloo recently met family members of the deceased in Sasaram and demanded strict punishment against the DSP and other police officials. PTI PKD BDC