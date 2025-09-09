DSP remanded by sessions court for 'failing to act' in SC/ST case moves Madras HC

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) Kancheepuram DSP M Shankar Ganesh, who has been remanded by a sessions judge for allegedly failing to act in an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case, remained in hospital till Tuesday afternoon and moved the Madras High Court seeking relief, sources said.

A serving deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Kancheepuram was remanded following an order of the Principal Sessions Court, Kancheepuram, near here, on Monday, allegedly for not promptly acting in a case registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Shankar Ganesh was ordered to be arrested and remanded till September 22, when he appeared at the court in connection with the case in which a petitioner alleged the lack of action by police despite registering a complaint a month ago.

Till Tuesday afternoon, the DSP remained under treatment and observation in a government hospital after he reportedly developed discomfort due to high blood pressure.

The judicial remand is effective till September 22, a police official said on Tuesday.

A source said the DSP had moved the Madras High Court challenging the order of the Principal Sessions Judge Pa U Chemmal to remand him for failing to take action in the SC/ST Act case.

"Technically, the DSP is under judicial remand effective till September 22 owing to the court order," the official said.

The sessions judge, who is also the designated special judge for exclusively trying the SC/ST cases, had passed the order taking suo motu cognisance.

The DSP was expected to have filed a status report before the court on Monday in connection with the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case that was registered in connection with the "bakery violence case" in Walajabad.

The judge pulled up the police official, who was the investigating officer in the said case, for not complying with the rule under the Act.